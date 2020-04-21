Diana Penty Donates For Farah Khan's Daughter Anya's Cause For Stray Animals (View Adorable Pics)

Diana Penty with her pet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 has been taking the world by storm. People are doing their bit in whatever they can to help each other. Doctors, nurses, other essential service providers, celebrities: all are contributing in their own ways. Amid this, even children are understanding the gravity of the situation. Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan's daughter, Anya, is also doing her bit for the cause. She is helping stray animals by sketching the pets and collecting donations. Actress Diana Penty was her latest helper. Hrithik Roshan is in Awe of Farah Khan's Daughter Anya as She Sketches to Feed Strays and Needy.

The Cocktail actress shared two adorable pictures with her four-legged friend. She also shared the sketch drawn by Anya and donated for the same. In her Instagram caption, she wrote, "My Dearest Anya, thank you for making this paw-fect sketch of Vicky! It’s so special, just like the cause you're supporting. It’s amazing to see you putting your creative skills to the best use by supporting stray animals P.S. That crown is everything." Check out the post below.

Diana's Post:

Well, what a cute way to lend a helping hand to the creatures who need equal care and compassion! Earlier, Hrithik Roshan too was mighty impressed with the efforts put by Farah's little girl. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan recently appealed to the fans through social media to be present and caring for the stray animals for they need us too!