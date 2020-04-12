Hrithik Roshan is in Awe of Farah Khan's Daughter Anya as She Sketches to Feed Strays and Needy

Farah Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Home quarantine has got everyone brush their creative side. As lockdown has now been officially extended, the celebs are sharing their routine on social media. They are also contributing to the cause. However, Farah Khan just told the cutest contribution story of her kids and Hrithik Roshan cannot stop hailing them! Her daughter, Anya, did some wonderful sketches of pets, sold them and used the money for contribution to feed strays and needy. Farah Khan Threatens To Unfollow Bollywood Celebs Who Keep Posting Workout Videos During Lockdown (Watch Video).

In her tweet, the choreographer-filmmaker shared the video and wrote, "So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching ur pets for a 1000 rs a sketch.. All the money is being used to feed strays n needy .. thank u all the kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches n donatedHeart suit." On this, Hrithik wrote, "Wow Farah !! Such a fantastic way to build a sense of empathy and contribution in kids ! This is amazing." Check out the post below.

Hrithik's Post:

Wow Farah !! Such a fantastic way to build a sense of empathy and contribution in kids ! This is amazing 👏👏 https://t.co/YAEGM0C4y9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 12, 2020

In fact, Farah's husband, Shirish Kunder shared another video on Twitter where their son Czar is doing some rap work. The little boy spoke about quarantine in his own rap called 'Need to Survive' with the help of his siblings Amya and Diva.

Czar's rap:

Presenting ‘Need to Survive’: A music video by my kids - Czar, Diva & Anya. Hope you like it 🙏🏻#NeedToSurvivehttps://t.co/6XcdogDd9g — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 12, 2020

It is wonderful to watch the celebs imbibe such prestigious values in their kids. Right now, it is very easy to get bored and get frustrated to the core. However, watching these kids do whatever little they can do, might just raise your spirit during this testing time!