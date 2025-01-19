Who would have thought 2025 would bring such exciting collaborations so early? Nora Fatehi, the Bollywood sensation, has teamed up with none other than Jason Derulo, the hitmaker of Swalla, for their latest track, Snake. This unexpected partnership is already making waves. The duo was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport, both looking effortlessly chic—Nora in a sleek black co-ords and Derulo in a crisp cream tracksuit. Their casual wave to the paparazzi hinted at an intriguing exchange of words, though what they said remains a mystery. ‘Snake’: Nora Fatehi’s Belly Dance Meets Jason Derulo’s R&B Vibe in This Cross-Cultural Anthem of 2025! (Watch Video).

Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

