Perhaps buoyed by the superb responses to period dramas directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar announced Takht in 2018. But now, if reports are to be believed, the film has been scrapped. The first look poster of the magnum opus was also released by the producer-director on social media with a host of actors in the lead, namely Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Bollywood Hungama has now reported that the film won't be made. Takht: Did Fox Star Really Pull Out of Karan Johar’s Historical Drama? Find Out Here!

A couple of reasons have been cited here in the report. A source told the portal that the budget of apparently Rs 250-300 crore is one of the reasons why Karan had a second thought. The losses incurred last year due to COVID-19 make things quite difficult. Apart from that, the source also speaks about how no studio was ready to back it. Fox Star was rumoured to be in the scene but that never was a reality, apparently.

But what felt like a rewind to 2016, the year when Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released was the point where it is suggested that the present political climate could also be a reason behind the decision. "Takht is based on Mughal history. The current political climate is volatile and you never know when things can get ugly. We all saw what happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018). Karan felt that there’s no way he can risk taking such a project in such times as a lot of money would then be at stake. As a result, Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht for now. He might revive the project maybe after a couple of years, ” the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Well, cinema is losing its faith in its viewers more and more it seems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).