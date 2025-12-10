Actress Kritika has made her relationship with cricket hosts and content producers, Gaurav Kapur, Instagram official. The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a set of candid pictures from a breakfast date with Gaurav, confirming their romance. ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ Clocks 1 Year: Kritika Kamra Remembers the Journey of Playing Habiba, Says, ‘Proud To Have Been Part of a Powerful Narrative’.

Kritika shared another image featuring their sneakers and a video of the couple, who have been going steady for the last few months, clinking coffee mugs with “Bubby’s’ written on it. Kritika kept the caption understated yet playful, as she wrote: “breakfast with…” On the work front, the two will be seen in The Great Shamshuddin Family.

Set over one day in Delhi, the narrative follows Bani as mothers, aunts, cousins and former romantic interests descend on her apartment, each bringing their own emergencies. As the protagonist navigates interfaith complexities, generational conflicts and family expectations, she faces a choice between pursuing international career opportunities or remaining with her family, reports variety.com. The film features Farida Jalal, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar Soni and Sheeba Chadda.

The Great Shamshuddin Family is set to arrive on JioHotstar on 12th December. Kritika earlier dated her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundra. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. In 2009, she played a singer, Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan. She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. In 2015, Kritika played a reporter, Ananya Kashyap, opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, in Reporters. She was then seen as Princess Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta. Kritika made her film debut in 2018, with Mitron. UAE Influencer Khalid Al Ameri CONFIRMS Relationship With Sunainaa Yella in Birthday Post After Months of Speculations; Know More About the ‘Kuberaa’ Actress!.

In 2021, she played a college student Sana in the web series Tandav. In 2022, she first played a princess Kamini in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Next, she played Dolly, a woman in a troubled marriage in Hush Hush. The actress played a reporter Vidhi, in the 2023 film Bheed. In the same year, she played Habiba, in Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent release, Gyaarah Gyaarah.

