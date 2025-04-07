Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman on Saturday (April 5). The Sikandar actress took to her social media to share several photos from her intimate celebrations. A day later, her rumoured boyfriend and actor, Vijay Deverakonda, also posted pictures of himself enjoying at a beach. Fans quickly compared both sets of photos and wondered if the actress spent her special day with her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. So, what's cooking? Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: From ‘Pushpa 2’ to ‘Chhaava’, Top 5 Biggest Hits of the ‘Box Office Lady Charm’ and Where To Watch Them Online.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Latest Photos

On Saturday, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebrations in Oman. In the pictures, she could be seen sitting on the beach, playing with the sand and enjoying the sunset. Sharing the snaps, the Pushpa 2 actress wrote, "Some beach..some sands..some sunsets..some flowers and a lot of smiles with all your love and wishes Thaaankyou my loveesss! You are the bestttestttt!! I’ll show you guys today’s dear diary tomorrow okie. Love ya! Good night!"

Rashmika Mandanna’s Birthday Getaway Photos From Oman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

On Sunday (April 6), Vijay Deverakonda also took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of himself walking on the beach, riding a horse and enjoying the sunset. He captioned his post, "Riding horses and living Barefeet :)" Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the similarities in the background of Vijay and Rashmika's pictures. They pointed out that the objects seen in the background of both posts suggested that they might have been at the same location.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Latest IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Users also shared that a red flag seen in the third slide of Vijay's post could be seen in Rashmika's post as well. A user wrote, "Rashmika birthday celebrations", while another commented, "Photographer is Rushie mam." Another user wrote, "That same red flag is in one of Rashmika's recent photos." Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys Secret Lunch Date With Rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna Days After Confirming He’s Not Single; Netizens React and Call It ‘Hide and Seek’.

Check Out the Comments Under Vijay Deverakonda’s IG Post

Instagram Comments

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Sikandar, has Kuberaa next. The movie, directed by Shekhar Kammula, also stars Dhanusha and Nagarjuna Akkineni. She also has Maddock Thama, co-starring Ayushamann Khurrana. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, has Gowtan Tinnanuri's action-thriller Kingdom. The movie, co-starring Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev, is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 30, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).