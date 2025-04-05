Born on April 5, 1996, in Virajpet, Karnataka, Rashmika Mandanna turns 29 today. Despite her young age, she has become a beloved star across four major film industries - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi - cementing her status as a true pan-Indian actress. Her debut in the Kannada film Kirik Party (2016) was a massive box office hit and continues to enjoy cult status. After delivering several successful films in Kannada, she transitioned to Telugu cinema in 2018 and quickly found success with Geetha Govindam, a blockbuster that also marked her first collaboration with her rumoured real-life beau, Vijay Deverakonda. ‘Living in the Best of Both Worlds’: Rashmika Mandanna CONFIRMS Being in Relationship, ‘Chhaava’ Actress Calls Herself ‘Somebody’s Partner’.

Her foray into Tamil and Hindi cinema further proved her box office prowess, with multiple blockbusters to her name. While her most recent release, Sikandar, may not have set the box office on fire, Rashmika previously enjoyed an impressive streak of consecutive industry hits, earning her the reputation of a "box office charm."

On the occasion of her 29th birthday, we take a look at five of the highest-grossing films of her career (in ascending order) and where you can stream them online. (WW gross collections sourced from Sacnilk)

5. Varisu

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in Varisu

Worldwide Box Office Gross: INR 297.55 crore

Where to Watch: Prime Video, MX Player

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, this family entertainer marked Rashmika’s second Tamil film and saw her share the screen with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Their dance number "Ranjithame" became a chartbuster.

4. Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa: The Rise

Worldwide Box Office Gross: INR 350.1 crore

Where to Watch: Prime Video, MX Player

Starring Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj, this film showcased Rashmika as Srivalli, his love interest. While the romance had its share of controversy, songs like "Srivalli" and "Saamy Saamy" became instant hits.

3. Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava

Worldwide Box Office Gross: INR 800.75 crore

Where to Watch: Still in Theatres

In Laxman Utekar’s historical drama, Rashmika plays Yesubai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. The film has been the biggest Bollywood hit of 2025 so far, though, like many of Rashmika’s major successes, it has not been without controversy. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Drama Has Become 2025’s First True Blockbuster.

2. Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

Worldwide Box Office Gross: INR 915 crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Bollywood directorial, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, was an even bigger hit than Kabir Singh, despite its adult certification. The film also made heads turn for its bold kissing scenes between Rashmika and Ranbir.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Worldwide Box Office Gross: INR 1,742.1 crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

Despite not quite matching the impact of the first film, Pushpa 2 became the highest-grossing Indian film domestically. Rashmika's performance was well-received, though the choreography in the song "Peelings" stirred controversy for its suggestive moves.

