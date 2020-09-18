Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian was found dead on June 8 and the investigation for which is going on since the past three months. Post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, we heard discussions about a possible connection between their deaths but no major evidence was found or established that could prove this very connect. While reports suggested that she had dialled emergency number 100 before her death, Mumbai police officials have refuted these claims. Disha Salian's Father Dismisses Reports Of Her Rape, Murder And Political Connection.

“The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claims that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false," read a tweet by ANI. “Two work-related deals had not gone in her favour. In fact, one of the deals was taken away from her and handed over to a colleague. Her friend tried to console her and also spoke to others at the party, telling them to look after Salian,” a senior officer had previously informed Timesofindia.com regarding the last calls she made before her demise. Sushant Singh Rajput Fainted On Hearing About Disha Salian's Suicide, Reveals Late Actor's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

Check Out Tweet

The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claims that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false: Mumbai Police official #SushantSinghRajput's former manager Disha Salian was found dead on June 8 in Mumbai. — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is meanwhile being investigated by CBI and NCB has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik in drug abuse charges. While the sessions court had denied their bail plea earlier, Rhea's lawyer was planning to move to Bombay High Court for the same.

