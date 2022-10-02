October 2 is known for majorly two reasons across India and within the Indian diaspora - first, as Mahatma Gandhi's birthday and second, when Vijay Salgaonkar from Drishyam went to Panjim along with his family. The film has immortalised October 2 and 3, and sparks countless memes every year around these two dates. Building on this hype, the makers of Drishyam franchise have tied up with theatre chains to offer a 50 per cent discount on advance booking of tickets for Drishyam 2 on the cinema chain's app for the release day of the film which is November 18. Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn Brings Drishyam Recall Teaser In Case You Forgot What Vijay Salgaonkar Was Upto! (Watch Video).

An offer like this will create immense excitement for the audiences to witness the case reopen. Drishyam, which released in 2015, was directed by late director Nishikant Kamat, and was a remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam 2, presented by Viacom18 Studios Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav Look Happy Together as a Family in This New Poster.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2022 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).