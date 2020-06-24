Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam has come out with a funny new dance form that she calls "Mango dance". Elli took to Instagram, where she and her friend are seen dancing on "Maria, Maria" by Carlos Santana but with a twist. The two are seen holding two mangoes each in their hands. "Ever heard about ‘The Mango Dance'? It's a tropical ancient dance form, where you gently hold the mangoes and shake them as you move your body in a soft way, that will seduce and trap it's audience. Elli AvrRam Catwalks in Some Style and We Just Love Her Moves (Watch Video)

Its often performed with a partner (as you can see) to easily confuse and hit the target.(Target sat on that sofa)...PS, it's a joke," Elli captioned the video. Elli had also shared a video of herself dancing in a long dress. She captioned the video: "Elli Advice: When feeling low, put on happy music and start dancing in any kind of way! Dostoon, I promise you'll start feeling better."

Check Out Elli AvrRam's Instagram Post Below

Elli keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her dance moves with her regular updates on social media. The Swedish-Greek actress was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multi-starrer "Malang" and will reportedly next be seen in "RoohiAfza".

