Elli AvrRam's Bikini-Clad 'Beetroot Ki Dukan' Look Is Adorable (View Post)

Elli AvrRam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS): Boredom has driven Elli AvrRam to experiment with some beauty hacks. And the latest one has led to her looking like a 'beetroot ki dukaan' and even an alien. But... a bikini-clad alien. Oh and the actress, who was last seen in Malang, looks unrecognisable! The actress took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a few photos where she has a beetroot pack applied all over her body. Elli AvrRam Shares a Throwback Belly Dance Video and We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off from the Malang Actress.

However, beetroot is not her only ingredient of her facial therapy. On Friday, Elli had applied a pack made of ripe mangoes all over her face because this is "mango season"! Malang: Elli AvrRam Learnt Bike Riding in Just 3 Days for Her Character in Aditya Roy Kapur's Film.

Check Out Her Post Below:

She captioned her post, 'Beetroot ki dukan'. For the love of beetroot...Usha's (my girl at home) idea...Mam pura body mein lagate hai! ...So we started with the face and later on said what the heck let's put it all over!!! Later on she called me an Alien...I like that she's ‘aware' lolol." The things we do when bored!