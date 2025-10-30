On November 2, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his milestone 60th birthday, and fans across the globe are convinced that the superstar will finally share an official update on his much-awaited film, King. The action entertainer is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed Pathaan with SRK, and his recent cryptic posts on X have only fuelled the anticipation. Shah Rukh Khan To Team Up With Latin Pop Star Enrique Iglesias for High-Energy Song in ‘King’? Here’s What We Know.

Over the past few days, Siddharth has been teasing fans with a series of enigmatic posts such as 'Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock.', 'REMEMBER', and 'THERE IS'. While these may appear to be random musings, fans have noticed a pattern - in both the words and the timing of his posts. Each of them has dropped precisely at 11:30 am IST, leading fans to predict that the next phase of the countdown will culminate on November 2 at 11:30 am, when the big reveal is expected.

Fans have already begun decoding what’s next. Many believe the next posts will read 'Only One' and finally 'King', before an official announcement lands = likely a title reveal or teaser drop.

29th Oct - REMEMBER 30th Oct - THERE IS 31st Oct - ONLY ONE 1st/2nd Nov - #KING https://t.co/tWn108l2v0 — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) October 30, 2025

Adding to the buzz, Shah Rukh Khan himself hinted at the possibility during his impromptu #AskSRK session on October 30. When a fan cheekily asked if he could "DM the teaser of King," SRK responded, "Abhi title toh announce kiya nahi officially... tum teaser par kaise pahunch gaye!!!"

Abhi Title toh announce kiya nahi officially….tum Teaser par kaise pahunch gaye!!! https://t.co/XzPbyCFbjY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

That cheeky reply reminded fans that the film’s title hasn’t actually been officially confirmed yet - even though 'King' has been widely reported in the media. So, if the trend holds true, November 2 could finally bring clarity - and perhaps the first glimpse - of SRK’s next big-screen outing. ‘King’: Is Shah Rukh Khan Dropping ‘Glimpse No 1’ of His Upcoming Action Entertainer? Don’t Fall for This Fake ‘Censor Board’ Certificate Going Viral!

And if you need any more confirmation, check out this playful exchange between SRK and his director...

King, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, reportedly features a stellar ensemble cast alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film is said to star Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal - though none of these names have been officially confirmed yet.

Whatever the reveal turns out to be, one thing’s for sure - this November 2, at 11:30 am, all eyes will be on the King.

