Amid growing concerns over the health of legendary actor Dharmendra, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, visited Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday (November 11) evening to extend support to the Deol family. In the visuals captured by the Mumbai-based paps, Aamir and Gauri could be seen arriving at the hospital. Earlier in the day, Dharmendra's wife and politician Hema Malini strongly called out the media reports. Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Recovering and Responding Well to Treatment, Confirms Sunny Deol’s Team.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Visit Dharmendra in Hospital - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Bubble (@bollywoodbubble)

Hema Malini Condemns Media

Taking to her X handle, Hema Malini, in a strong-worded tweet, wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible." She also urged everyone to give due respect and privacy to their family. ‘What Is Happening Is Unforgivable’: Hema Malini Strongly Criticises Media for Spreading False News on Dharmendra’s Death (View Post).

Hema Malini Slams Fake Media Coverage About Dharmendra’s Health – See Post:

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

Hema Malini's reaction arrived on the heels of a clarification issued by their daughter, actor Esha Deol. "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," she wrote on Instagram. ‘The Media Seems To Be in Overdrive’: Esha Deol Strongly Denies False Reports of Dharmendra’s Demise, Confirms Legendary Actor Is Stable and Recovering in Mumbai Hospital, Urges Media Outlets To Stop Spreading Rumours (View Post).

Esha Deol Slams Media - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel also visited the hospital to keep a check on Dharmendra's health.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)