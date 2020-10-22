Eros Now. one of the leading video streaming platforms in today's times, found themselves in a major soup of sorts when their cheeky Navratri memes invoked the ire of netizens. What the platform thought were finny and in jest, went on to actually hurt the sentiments of many Twitter users, who did not find them funny at all. The content of the memes read, "Let's have some majama in my pajama", "Do you want to put the ratri in my Navratri” and “You need a dandi to play dandiya – I have one.” Peddlers: Anurag Kashyap, Vijay Varma, Guneet Monga Demand Eros to Release Vasan Bala’s Debut Film on an OTT Platform (View Tweets).

Twitterati took to the micro-blogging medium to call out Eros Now for hurting religious sentiments of many during the Navratri celebrations and demanded that Eros Now be boycotted. And this has led to the platform rendering an apology. Metro Park Season 2: Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi Shoot for Eros Now Web Show in New Jersey.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Eros Now wrote, "We at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not, and it has never been, our intention to hurt anyone's emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anybody's sentiments."

The memes in question featured stills of Ranveer Singh from Ram Leela, Katrina Kaif from De Dhana Dhan and Salman Khan and all of them, had double entendre content which was indeed very distasteful. Infact, these memes were even called out by Kangana Ranaut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).