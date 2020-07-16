Farah Khan's Instagram account has been one entertaining place. The choreographer has been often seen sharing cute moments from her family and also from the sets. She also loves to take her fans down the memory lane. The latest post of hers is one such rather funny post. She shared a picture from one an old film titled as Uff Yeh Mohabbat. It had Twinkle Khanna and director Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu in it.

In her post, she wrote, "the things u find whn u clean ur drawers!! TIME TO EMBARRASS @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor me choreographing them eons ago in a film called “ uff yeh mohabbat”.. shoot went on for 2 yrs after which we were just calling the film “ UFF!”.. ( even the junior artists look fed up)." In the snap, they are seen decked up in a regional attire and this will totally bring back the memories of the stars for sure! Check out the snap below.

Farah Khan's Post:

Recently, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra revealed in one of his posts that Farah did not take a penny to choreograph dance in this. He shared his conversation with her while on the sets of this Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi starrer film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).