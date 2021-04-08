Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has bagged an international project with Marvel Studios. Unconfirmed sources said the actor has started shooting for the project in Bangkok, although when we contacted Disney, who own Marvel, they refused to comment. Toofaan Teaser Out! Farhan Akhtar Packs a Powerful Punch in This Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Boxing Film (Watch Video).

"Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an International cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide," the source said. However, the source refrained from giving details about the project. "All other details of the project are strictly under wraps," the source explained. Farhan Akhtar's Toofan To Release On Amazon Prime Video On May 21.

Meanwhile, the actor has the film Toofan lined up for release. The actor plays a boxer in the film. Toofan has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. This is the second time that Farah is working with Mehra. The two had collaborated for the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2003. Farhan was last seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra.

