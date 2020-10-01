Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left everyone shocked. From family to friends to fans, all have been demanding justice for the late actor. There are three agencies investigating this death case and numerous people have been summoned. The interrogation is going on in connection to the SSR death probe and it also includes the late actor’s his domestic helps Neeraj and Keshav, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and others. SSR Case: CBI Continues Questioning Siddharth Pithani, Cook Neeraj Singh and Staff Member Keshav Bachne.

According to a report in Republic TV, it claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Keshav was employed by Farhan Akhtar. The actor has slammed these reports and shared on Twitter, “For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true.” Farhan shared a picture of the news channel, where the panel is seen discussing about SSR’s domestic helps.

Farhan Akhtar Denies Employing Keshav

For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true. https://t.co/Fkex3iUHug — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 1, 2020

According to reports, Keshav was present at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra residence on the day when the actor allegedly died by suicide. Keshav has been questioned by the Mumbai Police during the initial investigation and was later interrogated by the CBI when it took over the late actor’s death case.

