The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday continued questioning Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and another staff Keshav Bachne in his death case. According to CBI sources, Pithani, Neeraj and Keshav arrived at the DRDO guest house earlier in the day for the grilling session. The development comes a day after the federal agency questioned Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for over 10 hours, besides her brother Showik. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty to be Protected by Mumbai Police Whenever She Commutes to DRDO Guest House, Decision Taken on CBI’s Request

The CBI source said that Rhea will be back for her session with the federal probe agency on Saturday. On Friday, Rhea was asked about what happened during her Europe tour with Sushant; when she took Sushant for treatment and also to a healer; and why she avoided calls from Sushant's father when he asked for details of his son's treatment. Rhea was also asked why she left Sushant on June 8, and why she ignored his messages and blocked his number. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Calls For a Boycott On ‘Shashank’ Movie That Is Loosely Based On Actor’s Death Case

She was queried about why she changed the staff at the residence of the 34-year-old actor, who was found dead at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. She was also asked to answer how she got the pins of the debit cards and internet banking of Sushant. The CBI team questioned Rhea about when she came to know about the death of Sushant; who gave her the information; whether she visited Sushant's flat; and how she managed to see Sushant's body when she visited Cooper Hospital.

Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh has made sensational allegation that Rhea had administered poison to kill his son, and demanded her arrest. Earlier, Sushant's kin have blamed the Chakraborty family for his death and allegedly swindling Rs 15 crore from his bank account, but Rhea has denied all the accusations.

The CBI registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, her mother Sandhya, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi, his house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown others after the case was transferred from the Bihar Police who had registered the first FIR in the case on July 25 on a complaint by Sushant's father. The CBI has so far questioned Rhea's brother Showik, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant, among others.

