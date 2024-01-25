Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in leading roles, released in theatres on January 25. The movie, helmed by Siddharth Anand, revolves around how top IAF aviators come together in the face of imminent danger, to form Air Dragons. The movie unfolds their camaraderie, brotherhood and battles, internal and external. Having said that, for those who have yet to watch the film, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Fighter arrived in the cinema halls, it was unfortunately leaked online. As per the latest reports, Fighter has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Arrives for Film's Special Screening to Support the Actor (Watch Video).

Fighter full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Series, 123Seriesrulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Now BANNED in UAE Following Release Restrictions in Other Gulf Countries - Advantage For Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban?

Watch Fighter Trailer:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Fighter 2024 Full Movie Download, Fighter Tamilrockers, Fighter Tamilrockers HD Download, Fighter Movie Download Pagalworld, Fighter Movie Download Filmyzilla, Fighter Movie Download Openload, Fighter Movie Download Tamilrockers, Fighter Movie Download, Fighter Movie Download 720p, Fighter Full Movie Download 480p, Fighter Force Full Movie Download bolly4u, Fighter Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Fighter Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Fighter, there are several other newly released films and series that have become the victims of online piracy. It includes Main Atal Hoon, Indian Police Force, Echo, Guntur Kaaram and Killer Soup, among others, that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2024 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).