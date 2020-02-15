Filmfare Awards 2020: Akshay Kumar Rehearses to Houseful 4's Bala Song and His Energy is Unbelievable (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar Filmfare 2020 rehearsal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Filmfare 2020 is all set to take place in Assam this year and we bet you are super excited to see who takes home the big awards. As for the performances, we already know that Ranveer Singh is all set to put a great show and will be performing on his Gully Boy hits with the utmost energy. Apart from Singh, other performers also include superstar Akshay Kumar who was recently seen prepping for the rehearsals in a video that was shared by his fan account. The video showcases Akshay practising his steps at 4 am and the kind of energy he has at that hour, it is unbelievable. Filmfare Awards 2020 Predictions: Gully Boy, Uri, Kabir Singh or War – Forecasting the Big Winners of the Night.

In the video, we see Akshay doing his famed Housefull 4 song "Bala's' hook step and it is incredible. Also dancing alongside him, we see the famed choreographer, Shiamak Davar. The video only gives us a glimpse of what madness it is going to be for Akki's fans after he takes the stage to perform to this number which became a nationwide sensation.

Check Out the Video Here:

VIDEO- @akshaykumar sir rehearsing with #Bala song at 4 am today for #FilmfareAwards2020 in Guwahati ! pic.twitter.com/jXu3xhzhQe — Akshay Kumar FG (@AKFansGroup) February 15, 2020

The awards are going to be super fun and we bet you are waiting to see who will take home the coveted best actor, best actress awards this year given that there have been some incredible performances from the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal among others. Filmfare Awards 2020 Nominees List: Gully Boy, Uri, Chhichhore Bag Nominations; Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor Also Nominated.

Movies like Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Siddharth Anand's War, Aditya Dhar's Uri, Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 are leading with nominations. Let's see who turns out to be the big winner. Stay tuned for the winners' list!