Filmfare Awards 2020: Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan Carry Forward Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Towel Act' Legacy (See Pics)

Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal's towel act (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Filmfare Awards which usually take place in Mumbai are being held in Assam this year. The Filmfare are the biggest honours for Bollywood films and the excitement about who will bag the black lady is always quite high. Over the years, the awards have seen some of the funniest acts being pulled by the hosts and who can forget the deadly combination of Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan when the awards nearly became a roast session. The duo are also responsible for the iconic towel act. Remember when Saif and Shah Rukh turned up on the stage wearing towels? Well, it seems their legacy is now being continued. Filmfare Awards 2020: Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar Kick Off the Show With a Dance as the Dapper-Looking Hosts Take to the Stage (See Pics).

This year Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan pulled off this act. The duo were seen wearing white towels underneath their coats. A picture from the show has surfaced online where Vicky and Varun have a funny expression on their face as they pose in towels. Looking at this still, we are highly intrigued about this act and can't wait to catch it in the show's streaming tomorrow.

Check Out Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal's Towel Act:

The award show is expected to be a stunner this year given the brilliant performances put up by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan among others. As for films, it is again a special year given that films from across genres such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Chhichhore, Gully Boy etc will be fighting it out to bag the best film award. Filmfare Awards 2020 Nominees List: Gully Boy, Uri, Chhichhore Bag Nominations; Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor Also Nominated.

Gully Boy surely has started big as it bagged the best lyrics award as well as the best music award, shared with Kabir Singh. Stay tuned for the complete winners' list.