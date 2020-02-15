Filmfare Awards 2020: Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar Kick Off the Show With a Dance as the Dapper-Looking Hosts Take to the Stage (See Pics)

Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar at Filmfare Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The big night for honouring the best of Bollywood, 65th Filmfare Awards are here and taking place in Assam on February 15. The show is expected to be high on glitz and glamour with who's who of Bollywood turning up for the event. The hosts this year for the much-awaited evening are Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar and we bet they are all set to take the house down with their hilarious exchanges. Kaushal is also one of the big nominees this year for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike which had become a big hit in 2019. Filmfare Awards 2020 Nominees List: Gully Boy, Uri, Chhichhore Bag Nominations; Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor Also Nominated.

Karan and Vicky seemed to have kicked off the evening on a superbly dapper note. While Vicky is seen sporting a white a tux and looks amazing in it, Karan just like his usual fashion choices, went for something more blingy. Karan wore a shimmery red suit and we have to say it looks like this red and white combo is all set to entertain us thoroughly for the evening. Filmfare Awards 2020 Technical and Short Film Winners: Hrithik Roshan’s War, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri Score Major Wins (See Full List).

Check Out Their Picture Here:

The Filmfare awards are going to be super fun this year with some amazing performances lined up from the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh among others. We bet you are waiting to see who will take home the coveted best actor trophy this year given that there have been some incredible performances from the likes of Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal among others. Stay tuned for the full winners' list will be out soon!