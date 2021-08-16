Actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte have commenced the shooting for their film 'Forensic' in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. On Monday, Vikrant took to his Instagram Story and posted a picture of the film's clapperboard. "And we begin," he captioned the post. Forensic: Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte Team Up for the Hindi Remake of Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Hit (Watch Motion Poster).

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Forensic' is being touted as a crime thriller. Sharing his excitement about the film, Vikrant had earlier said, "I have always believed in the story being the front-runner for a film and when director Vishal Furia, narrated the script to me, I was intrigued as an actor and as a member of the audience." 14 Phere: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda and Gauahar Khan's Film to Premiere in July on Zee5 (Watch Teaser Video).

Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Private Limited are producing 'Forensic'.

