Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 or Kangana Ranaut’s Panga – Vote for Your Fave Bollywood Film in the First Quarter of 2020

Vote for Your Fave Bollywood Film in the First Quarter of 2020

The first quarter of 2020 is over, and needless to say, it is not a period that producers and trade experts would want a repeat of. We only had one big blockbuster in this period and that was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The rest of the films that came out in these three months were either average grossers or surprising disappointments or abject failures. Not to mention, the coronavirus pandemic that struck the world this year, also cut short the businesses of a couple of films, namely Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium. Bollywood 2020: Kangana Ranaut in Panga, Taapsee Pannu in Thappad, Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium and More – 15 Best Performances in the First Quarter.

Still, there were some good movies that came out in this quarter that either won over the critics, or the audiences. And in a couple of cases, both. In this feature, let's look at the major releases of this quarter and ask you, the readers, to vote for what has been your favourite movie of the quarter.

Ghost Stories

Janhvi Kapoor in Ghost Stories

The Netflix horror anthology featured the creative expertise of Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwary had prominent roles in the film. Ghost Stories Movie Review: Dibakar Bannerjee Exceeds Expectations, KJo Makes a Glamorous Horror Film.

Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji

The epic historical actioner was based on the life of the braveheart Maratha general, Tanaji Malusare, who served under Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While Ajay Devgn played the lead role and Kajol his wife, Saif Ali Khan stole the show as the villainous Udaybhan. Tanhaji has been the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan Own a Few Mass Moments in This Saffronised Masala Entertainer Packaged as a History Lesson.

Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone plays an acid attack victim in this Meghna Gulzar film. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak earned some controversy during its release when Deepika visited JNU to show solidarity to the students there, who were beaten by some goons a few days back. Chhapaak Movie Review: Deepika Padukone’s Solid Act and Laxmi Agarwal’s Brave Story Deserve a Stronger Film.

Street Dancer 3D

Prabhu Dheva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D

The ABCD 2 pair of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor return, along with most of the ABCD gang, including Prabhu Dheva. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the movie was noted for its elaborate dance sequences but underperformed at the box office. Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: Watch Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s Film for the Fantastic Dance Sequences. Snooze Through the Rest!

Panga

Kangana Ranaut in Panga

Kangana Ranaut delivered a very likeable performance as a former kabaddi player, who, post-motherhood, is making a comeback. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also has winsome acts from Richa Chadha, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta. Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Entertaining and Moving Film Will Make You Call Your Mother.

Happy Hardy and Heer

Sonia Mann and Himesh Reshammiya in Happy Hardy and Heer

Himesh Reshammiya is not done with acting, as he returns with this romantic comedy that has him in a double role. As with most of his films, the songs are a big plus here. Happy Hardy and Heer Movie Review: What’s More Painful Than Watching Himesh Reshammiya Act? Watching Two of Him Act!

Jawaani Jaaneman

Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan plays a Casanova in his '40s in Nitin Kakkar's light-hearted entertainer, that marks the debut of Alaya F. Tabu, Kubra Sait, Chunkey Pandey, Farida Jalal and Kumud Mishra have prominent roles in the film. Jawaani Jaaneman did decent business at the box office too. Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Is Aces, Alaya F Is Fabulous and Tabu a Riot in Nitin Kakkar’s Charming Film.

Shikara

Aadil Khan and Sadia in Shikara

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's controversial film claims to be an untold story of the Kashmiri Pandits. While that aspect of the story got mixed response, the film's core strengths are its cinematography and the love story. Newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia give commendable performances. Shikara Movie Review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Exploration of Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits Is Affecting in Parts.

Malang

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang

Mohit Suri's dark romantic thriller benefitted from its soundtrack and how the film displays the scorching chemistry between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu do well in supporting roles. Malang Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Is High On Romance And Thrills, Kunal Kemmu Steals The Show.

Hacked

Hina Khan in Hacked

Hina Khan makes her Bollywood debut in this psychological thriller. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked is mostly a rehash of his previous films. Hacked Movie Review: Hina Khan Is Both Bold and Beautiful in Vikram Bhatt’s Listless Cybercrime Thriller.

Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal

Imtiaz Ali re-adapts his 2009 film by the same name for this generation, with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead, and Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma in prominent roles too. Despite the evident chemistry between the leads, Love Aaj Kal underperformed at the box office. Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Imtiaz Ali Puts Up Another Disappointing Show in Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Vaguely Annoying Love Story.

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal stars as the lead in this horror thriller by Dharma Productions, that marks the beginning of a proposed franchise. The movie revolves around an abandoned ship and has a few good scares. Bhumi Pednekar also has a cameo in the movie. Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal’s Horror Film Runs Out of Good Scares Before An Absurd Third Act.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana takes on the riskiest role of his career in this sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He plays a gay man who has to convince his lover's conservative family to accept their love. The supporting cast is a huge asset for the film, with Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadha sparkling in their respective characters. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar Are Spot On in a Film That Struggles to Come Out to the Viewer.

Thappad

Taapsee Pannu in Thappad

In this Anubhav Sinha film, Taapsee Pannu shines as the homemaker who gets slapped by her husband in the heat of the moment, and decides to separate from him. Thappad won over the critics and the audience with its social message and the all-round performance of the cast. Thappad Movie Review: Anubhav Sinha’s Social Drama Is a Stinging Slap on Male Privilege With Taapsee Pannu in Stellar Form.

Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff returns in his action avatar to take on an entire nation (or so the promotional tagline says) in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Jackie Shroff. While the movie got ravaged by critics, it was doing decently at the box office before the pandemic cut its run short. Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Despite the Kabooms & Shraddha Kapoor’s Censored Abuses, Tiger Shroff’s Action Film Is D…Duh…Dull!

Kaamyaab

Sanjay Mishra in Kaamyaab

Sanjay Mishra plays a popular character artiste from the '80s and '90s, who wants to make a comeback to acting for his 500th film. Mishra is excellent in the lead role, and Deepak Dobriyal is too good as the shrewd casting agent. Kaamyaab Movie Review: Sanjay Mishra’s Sincere Performance Uplifts This Often Gratifying Ode to Character Artistes of Bollywood.

Guilty

Kiara Advani in Guilty

The Netflix film, produced by Dharma Productions, deals with a #MeToo incident set in a college. Kiara Advani plays the lead role, and her act of a tough girl, trying to figure out the central mystery, has been appreciated by the viewers. Guilty Movie Review: Kiara Advani's Netflix Original Misses Out On Making a Strong Statement About the #MeToo Movement.

Angrezi Medium

Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan returns to the big-screen after a hiatus to deliver one of the most likeable performances of the year. Giving him good support in this entertainer are Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Kareena Kapoor. The movie's box office was hugely affected by the quarantine as a result of the pandemic. Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Is Excellent, Radhika Madan Impresses in This Feel-Good Entertainer, Kareena Kapoor Has Limited Scope.

Vote for Your Fave Bollywood Film in the First Quarter of 2020 Ghost Stories Tanhaji Chhapaak Street Dancer 3D Panga Happy Hardy and Heer Jawaani Jaaneman Shikara Malang Hacked Love Aaj Kal Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Thappad Baaghi 3 Kaamyaab Guilty Angrezi Medium

So what are you waiting for? Vote for your fave Bollywood film in the first quarter of 2020 and share your thoughts about them in the comments section below.