After a relaxing vacation in Ranthambore with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and family, Alia Bhatt has finally resumed shooting for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film marks Alia's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actress is making every possible effort to live up to the director's expectations. Bhatt is working hard on giving her best shots, so much that it landed her in a hospital. The actress was hospitalised due to exertion and exhaustion. Alia Bhatt Gives It Back to Diet Sabya For Accusing Her of Taking 'Reference' From Dua Lipa For Filmfare Shoot.

On Sunday, the actress was taken to the hospital after she was not feeling well. She stayed in the hospital for a day and returned back to the sets of the SLB film within a day. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “Alia Bhatt is back to work after her break in the month of December 2020 when she was in Ranthambore National Park. The actress resumed shooting earlier last week. But, due to exertion and exhaustion, on Sunday, January 17, she was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. After taking some rest and regaining strength, she was discharged on the very same day. Alia Bhatt, who is very professional, wants to complete her commitments, returned to the sets of Gangubai Kathiwadi on January 18, 2021.”

Earlier, Alia Bhatt starrer film headlined the news when a case was registered against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and Bhansali Productions. Gangubai Kathiawadi's son Babuji Rawji Shah sought legal help to stop the production of the film. Not just the film, the writer of the novel, Hussain Zaidi and reporter Jane Borges, whose research was the premise of the book have also been included in Shah's complain. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Resumes Shooting For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film.

The crime drama is said to talk about Gangubai’s rise as a ‘madam of Kamathipura‘, Mumbai’s red-light area, and her possible strong ties with the underworld during the 1960s. Gangubai Kathiawadi was scheduled for release on September 11 but is now postponed to a later due to the halt caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

