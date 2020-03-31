Genda Phool: Twitterati Demand Credit for Original Bengali Songwriter in This Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah’s Hit Song (View Tweets)
Jacqueline Fernandez and singer Badshah's latest track, Genda Phool has been ruling the charts ever since the musical piece was dropped online on March 26. However, seems like just a few days of glory and the song has been caught in the plagiarism row. Several peeps online have pointed out how a line in Genda Phool - 'Borlok er Bitilo, lomba lomba chul.....lal genda phool' has been taken from an old melody written by veteran yesteryear composer Ratan Kahar. The OG Bengali folk song is titled as 'Boroloker Biti Lo'. The sad part here is that Fernandez's tune has no mention of Kahar, nor a credit has been given to him. Genda Phool Music Video: Jacqueline Fernandez is 'Yay', Rest Everything is 'Nay' in this Badshah and Payal Dev's Track (Watch Video).

While fans of Jacqueline and Badshah are in a keyboard war with the ones claiming Genda Phool to be plagiarised, on the other hand, a section of people have also tweeted and raised the concern over the alleged stealing business. Bengali musician, Rohan Dasgupta was the first one to bring to everyone's notice about the track and also showed his displeasure regarding the song. Here's his tweet below: Jacqueline Fernandez Is Sultry, Saucy and Beautifully Addictive as the Bengali Bombshell in Badshah’s New Song, Genda Phool!

Well, we do not know who is right or wrong here, but if some tunes and lines are taken from an old folk song without giving the due credits, it's downright illegal. Till now, Jacqueline and Badshah, none of the two have come out and spoken on this chaos. Stay tuned!