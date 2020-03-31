Genda Phool: Twitterati Demand Credit for Original Bengali Songwriter in This Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah’s Hit Song (View Tweets)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's Genda Phool Music Video Out Now (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Jacqueline Fernandez and singer Badshah's latest track, Genda Phool has been ruling the charts ever since the musical piece was dropped online on March 26. However, seems like just a few days of glory and the song has been caught in the plagiarism row. Several peeps online have pointed out how a line in Genda Phool - 'Borlok er Bitilo, lomba lomba chul.....lal genda phool' has been taken from an old melody written by veteran yesteryear composer Ratan Kahar. The OG Bengali folk song is titled as 'Boroloker Biti Lo'. The sad part here is that Fernandez's tune has no mention of Kahar, nor a credit has been given to him. Genda Phool Music Video: Jacqueline Fernandez is 'Yay', Rest Everything is 'Nay' in this Badshah and Payal Dev's Track (Watch Video).

While fans of Jacqueline and Badshah are in a keyboard war with the ones claiming Genda Phool to be plagiarised, on the other hand, a section of people have also tweeted and raised the concern over the alleged stealing business. Bengali musician, Rohan Dasgupta was the first one to bring to everyone's notice about the track and also showed his displeasure regarding the song. Here's his tweet below: Jacqueline Fernandez Is Sultry, Saucy and Beautifully Addictive as the Bengali Bombshell in Badshah’s New Song, Genda Phool!

What a pity!@SuPriyoBabul Dada can you help? in facilitating some justice to this fellow musician as you're from the fraternity, and seen you helped ppl, enabling things 🙏 — Koushik Mitra (@KoushikMitra) March 30, 2020

I am in Bengal there are many Good lawyers who can actually take this guy for a ride. Our ex Mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya is one of them who can help him. — Sandip (@ItsSengupta) March 30, 2020

@sonymusic give Credit to RATAN KAHAR . We respect our folk singers . Please hope you show your honesty to original artist of this song — Aparajita Mukherjee (@Aparajita__4) March 30, 2020

@sonymusicindia It was very pleasant to listen to Genda Phool, you used a Bengali folklore, that we grew up listening. But nowhere in the YouTube it was mentioned the original Bengali lyricist/composer Ratan Kahar. This is an insult to his memory, so please rectify and edit it. — Pathik Ghosh (@pathik_ghosh) March 27, 2020

Well, we do not know who is right or wrong here, but if some tunes and lines are taken from an old folk song without giving the due credits, it's downright illegal. Till now, Jacqueline and Badshah, none of the two have come out and spoken on this chaos. Stay tuned!