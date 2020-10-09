Ginny Weds Sunny Movie Review: How lazy does it feel to not just rehash the storyline of a popular film, but also its title? Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu keeps banging your head, as you watch Netflix's new desi romcom, Ginny Weds Sunny. Directed by debutant Puneet Khanna, the movie brings together the talented Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam as a couple who may not look like they are made for each other, but ends up with each other. If you think that's a spoiler, why not recheck the title? Ginny Weds Sunny: Vikrant Massey Says His Upcoming Film’s Music Album Has a Song for Every Mood.

Unlike the NRI Manu, Sunny (Vikrant Massey) is no NRI, but a desi boy from NCR, who has a knack of making great dishes. He wants to open a restaurant, but his father (Rajiv Gupta) will only finance it if he gets married. If you think that condition is weird, so does Sunny's girlfriend who promptly ditches him when he forces the marriage idea on her.

On the other side, we have the spunky Ginny (Yami Gautam), an insurance agent, whose mother Shobha (Ayesha Raza Mishra) is a marriage broker. But Shobha just can't find the right guy for her daughter, who is still on an on-and-off relationship with her ex Nishant (Suhail Nayyar). When Sunny agrees for an arranged marriage, his father seeks the help of Shobha, who decides to get Sunny to woo Ginny. Does he manage to win the heart of the girl, on whom he once had a crush on... Again, read the title!!!

Watch the Trailer of Ginny Weds Sunny:

It really shouldn't matter if the storylines bear close semblance to TWM, as long as there are some fresh ideas in there. When it comes to Ginny Weds Sunny, the only freshness I saw was the parents helping the lovebirds get together, instead of the other way round which is the usual cliched route. It's another matter that they do so through some very devious and emotional manipulation, including getting the guy to stalk the girl for days!

And yes, it also feels refreshing to see Massey taking on a lead role in a very conventional romcom. While he has done wonders in off-beat cinema and web-series, Ginny Weds Sunny gives him a chance to let himself loose, shake a leg and end up in an archetypal love triangle, where the third angle keeps shifting. Vikrant also gets to display his comic flair here, something we rarely get to see him do, and he does fantastic job at that. Ginny Weds Sunny gives Vikrant an opportunity to show the world that he can do mainstream as good as any star-kid, and, in whatever way this film is received, I do hope the producers offer films that get him to display this fun side occasionally.

Yami Gautam, luminescent as always, is charming as Ginny, though it isn't a very challenging role for her. Especially, after that impressive turn she showed in Bala. The supporting cast, especially Ayesha Raza Mishra and Rajiv Gupta, is likeable enough.

It is the screenplay that turns out to be a letdown, after a very feisty first act. Sunny's fallacious attempts to court Ginny provide some mirth, and the actors' energies make the initial portions very much watchable. The dialogues are funny enough. Ginny Weds Sunny: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey Starrer To Premiere On Netflix On October 9!

The romcom begins to crumble once the romance is established and the movie drags in Ginny's ex into the play again. From thereon, Ginny Weds Sunny loses its spunk as it gets into very familiar territory, with neither Ginny nor Sunny coming across as very sympathetic. She is very confused enough for someone who is supposed to be independent, he turns out to be a mopey loser. All leads to a third and trite third act that lacks any kind of surprises or twists. Like with the rehashed Mika song "Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag", it is unfortunate that the film also rehashes every every trope from a Bollywood romantic drama.

Yay!

- Vikrant Massey

- An Entertaining First Act

Nay!

- The Boring Second and Third Acts

Final Thoughts

Ginny Weds Sunny is watchable only to see Massey get to do stuff Bollywood-y and do a fantastic job at that. Otherwise, the romcom goes through the same motions that we have seen in similar films. Ginny Weds Sunny is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 2.0

