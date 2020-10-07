Actor Vikrant Massey says his film Ginny Weds Sunny has a song for every mood. "The entire music album of 'Ginny Weds Sunny' is so diverse. It has a song for every mood. Out of the album, 'Rubaru' is my favourite. This is the song that I was waiting to be out," said Vikrant. With composition by Jaan Nissar Lone, lyrics by Peer Zahoor, "Rubaru" has been rendered by Kamal Khan. Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag Song: Mika’s Classic Gets a Groovy Twist As Vikrant Massey aka Sunny and Yami Gautam aka Ginny Swing to the Tunes (Watch Video)

Directed by Puneet Khanna, "Ginny Weds Sunny" also stars actress Yami Gautam. Last month, Yami had posted on Instagram: "Thank you for all the love for #LOL. Ginny Weds Sunny Trailer: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey’s Rom-Com Looks Fun, Likeable and Entertaining (Watch Video)

This film has been toughest for me for health reasons... no song shoot in #GINNYwedsSUNNY went without giddiness and feeling weak but it's my constant support system which kept me going strong and made sure I never feel low even for a fraction of a second."

