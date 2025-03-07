Shashi Prabhu, the former secretary of Bollywood star Govinda, tragically passed away on March 6 at his residence in Niranjan Society, Chikuwadi, Borivali West, Mumbai. Reportedly, Prabhu had been battling heart-related health issues and had recently undergone bypass surgery. Govinda, who shared a long-standing association with Prabhu, attended the funeral last night to offer his condolences and provide support to the grieving family during this difficult time. ‘Everything Is Fine Now’: Govinda’s Lawyer Addresses Reports of Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce Filing.

Govinda Gets Teary-Eyed at Shashi Prabhu's Funeral

In a video from Shashi Prabhu’s last rites, Govinda was seen wiping away tears while standing among the mourners. Dressed in a white outfit with a cloth tied around his head, the actor bid an emotional farewell with folded hands during the rituals. The video also showed Govinda comforting Prabhu’s grieving family. Meanwhile, Shashi Sinha, Govinda's current secretary, told ETimes that Prabhu had been the actor's "childhood friend." Govinda Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Wife Sunita Ahuja After 37 Years of Marriage, Says THIS; Actor-Politician’s Niece Arti Singh Also Reacts.

Govinda Attends Shashi Prabhu's Funeral in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

To note, amid the sad news of Shashi Prabhu’s passing, several reports mistakenly claimed that Govinda’s current secretary, Shashi Sinha, had passed away. The confusion arose because both of Govinda's secretaries share the same first name. However, Shashi Sinha later clarified that he is "fine" and not the one who passed away, resolving the misunderstanding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2025 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).