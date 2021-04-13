Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday suggested that one should worship their mother and seek her blessings on the occasion of Navratri. The actress shared the thought while wishing fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri. Kangana shared a photograph of herself praying to a Goddess and wrote: "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. Gudi Padwa 2021: Lata Mangeshkar Releases Marathi Album ‘Bhavartha Mauli’ on the Occasion of New Year.

This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don't know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings." On the work front, Kangana is preparing for her upcoming film "Tejas", directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. Gudi Padwa 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Others Wish Fans on the Festive Day!

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Below:

Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings. pic.twitter.com/HfadDOOTSy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the release of Kangana's upcoming film "Thalaivi" has been postponed amid the second wave of Covid in India. The film, which has the actress playing late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, was slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on April 23. A new release date is yet to be announced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).