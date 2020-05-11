Guzar Jayega: Amitabh Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Bhaichung Bhutia and Others Reunite For an Inspirational Song About Hope in the Times of COVID-19 Pandemic

From Amitabh Bachchan to Sunny Leone, from Sania Mirza to Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, and from Bhaichung Bhutia to Vijendra Singh, over 60 celebrities from various fields feature in the video of "Guzar Jayega", a new track that aims at spreading positivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sushil Kumar, Deepa Malik, Anjum Chopra, Kapil Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee also feature in the video, besides singers Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Ananya Birla, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Javed Ali, Jyoti Nooran, Akhil Sachdeva, Hans Raj Hans, Babul Supriyo, Richa Sharma and Vipin Aneja. Stay Home Stay Safe Song: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Other Artists Team Up For a Rap On COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Video)
The track is a brainchild of Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Jay Verma. Jazim Sharma has composed it while the lyrics are written by Siddhant Kaushal. Big B also narrates the anthem.song "As the narrative in Bachchan sir's voice goes, 'waqt hi to hai, guzar Jayega (it's just time, it will pass)'. We will have a plethora of emotions to indulge in, and realise there's always a greater sunrise after the darkest of nights. I am happy to be a part of the song where everyone has come together, to communicate that ï¿½this too shall pass'," said Shreya. Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan and Others Team Up For ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ Themed Song For #BIXCOVIDFUND Initiative (Watch Video)
An Anthem About Home During COVID-19 Pandemic
50 Singers, 115 Artists join hands together as a responsibility towards the nation for one communication #thistooshallpass 'Guzar Jayega' A humble initiative of all the artists and personalities standing together for the people, assuring them, 'This Too Shall Pass'.. We feel blessed enough to have the blessings of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir @amitabhbachchan with us on this project. We also feel loved to have the support of all the incredible and legendary artists of the industry on board for the cause for Hope. Releasing soon #GuzarJayega Yakeen Rakh, Waqt hi toh hain, Guzar Jayega.. . . Music - @jazimsharma Written by - @sidkaushal22 Music Produced by @shishirsamant . An initiative by @ampliifytimes @stamp_ngo Curated & Stratised by @republikofmusik . . Produced by @iamvarun_gupta @iamteenna_15 @jayverma13 @vinayvashisht01 . This is special because of all of you @ektarkapoor @kapilsharma @ananya_birla @singer_shaan @jaspinder_narula @kailashkher @anushamani @akritikakar @deepa_paralympian @anjum_chopra @mirzasaniar @officialraveenatandon @maliniawasthi @richasharmaofficial @therichachadha @richaaniruddha @sayanigupta @kailashkher @bajpayee.manoj @jassijasbir @javedali4u @shrutipathak27 @raghudixit11 @monalithakur03 @aseeskaurmusic @jeetganngulimusic @dhvanibhanushali22 @sachdevaakhilnasha @iampratibhasingh @arko.pravo.mukherjee @ananya_birla @chloejferns @sashasublime @abhayjodhpurkar @thisissimran_ @imraginitandan @shreyaghoshal @vipinanejaofficial @bhoomitrivediofficial @mbhupathi @leanderpaes @sonunigamofficial @akritikakar @subhash_bihani @vipinanejaofficial @_meghnamishra_ @amitprakashmishra @nikhitagandhiofficial @rashmeetkaurofficial @gayatri_asokan @ebulution @mourjo @nileshbhattacharyaa @tusharwader @raajsuri99 Radio Partner - @radiomirchi . Music @jazimsharma Written by - @sidkaushal22 Music Produced by @shishirsamant @sahilfauzdar Special Thanks to @iamishaansharma @nikkiisharma . #GuzarJayega #Hope #Thistooshallpass #Unity #covid19 #CoronavirusPandemic #pandemic #motivation #GuzarJayega #Hope #Thistooshallpass #Unity #covid19 #CoronavirusPandemic #pandemic #hope
Said Sunny Leone: "Though these are testing and difficult times, we all have come together to instill hope and courage through this song 'Guzar Jayega'. We are in this together, and this too shall pass. Stay home and stay safe." "Guzar Jayega" will be out on Monday.