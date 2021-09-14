Bollywood's talented and versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana turns a year old and the Article 15 star didn't even take break during the COVID-19 Pandemic and shot three films during this time. Chandigarh born Ayushmann is MTV Roadies 2004 winner, a successful VJ and his entry into Bollywood with 2012 hit Vicky Donor proved he is here to stay. Ayushmann Khurrana took no time and became the face of social films driven with a message for mankind. Call it Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, or Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Article 15 and Badhaai Ho. The actor's films are relevant to society and even entertaining. On Ayushmann Khurrana’s 37th Birthday, Wife Tahira Kashyap Wishes Her Man With an Old Pic From College Days!

Ayushmann Khurrana shot three films in pandemic which is a record on its own and no other Bollywood star has actively worked relentlessly during the COVID-19 breakout. If we see his upcoming films, they seem exciting and fans might love to catch up these films on the big screen. On Ayushmann Khurrana's 37th Birthday, let's take a look at every upcoming film of the Bollywood star. Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: Blending Swag With His Dapper Choices, He Never Goes Wrong in This Department (View Pics).

Anek

Ayushmann Khurrana With Anubhav Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana reunites with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for Anek. The actor completed the shoot of the upcoming action-thriller this year in the Northeast. Talking about the beautiful memories of touring and shooting for Anek, Ayushmann said: "I can't wait to go back to the northeast because I have returned to Mumbai with memories that are so personal and overwhelming"

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui earlier set a theatrical release on July 9 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The romantic drama is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and stars Vaani Kapoor as the film's female lead. The film casts Ayushmann as a crossfit athlete and Vaani plays his love interest

Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana on Doctor G Sets (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up the shooting of his much-anticipated film Doctor G at Prayagraj on September 5. The actor took to his Instagram stories to announce the news. Ayushmann posted a series of IG stories, featuring how he wrapped up the shooting of the flick that also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film is written and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

On Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday, we wish him success and good health and keep treating your fans with socially relevant films like you always do.

