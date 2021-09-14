Bollywood's new blue-eyed boy, Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his birthday today. The actor who is a new favourite with the audience, thanks to his unconventional choices of movies is also an avid fashion lover. Those who think, men's fashion is boring and definitely not interesting, should check out Mr Khurrana's wardrobe for it's a dream abode for any boy out there. Besides wooing us with his terrific skills, Khurrana also ensures that she has our attention with his dapper appearances. Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana REJECTED Vicky Kaushal's Role in Lust Stories?

From his casual outings to the one for red carpet events, the Vicky Donor has his wardrobe sorted for different appearances. He likes keeping it casual but boring is not a word in his dictionary. He loves picking whacky prints or bold colours and unusual silhouettes to make his attires stand out from the rest. He will never settle for anything basic and is game for experimentation. When it comes to styling him, his stylist always has a field day, for he never says no to anything. Khurrana has come a long way in the industry and has evolved gradually. From being a VJ to a successful Bollywood actor, his journey has been inspiring and worthwhile at the same time. To honour the same here's taking a look at how he positioned himself as one of the best-dressed actors in Bollywood! Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Wanted to Quit Films After Delivering 3 Back-To-Back Flops.

Who Says Men Don't Wear Bling?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Hello, Mr Charming!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Casual Fashion Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Obsessed with Neon, Isn't He?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Check n Mate!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

If He Was a Superhero, We Know What His Costume Would Look Like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

'Strip'tease

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Ayushmann has a busy schedule ahead of him. After Anubhav Sinha's Anek, the actor has Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. And knowing his choices in movies, we bet these will be worth all the wait. Until then, here's raising a toast to his brilliant self! Happy Birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana. Have a great one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).