It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today. For his fans, it's a festival that they diligently follow and wait for all year. This year, however, the celebrations are subdued due to COVID-19 and Shah Rukh Khan has requested his fans to shower their love on him from far. But fans have figured out a virtual way make merry today in his honour and while they do that, Indian film industry netizens have sent him a lot of good wishes and love. Some of them are his biggest fans as well. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: An Ample Gaze at His Perennially Understated Style Fundamentals!
Ayushmann Khurrana, the wordsmith that he is like his idol SRK, wished him with a couplet where he talks about being like him but he knows there can never be anyone like him. We do agree! Rajkummar Rao, another SRK aficionado who was actually a part of the crowd once that gathers outside Mannat every year, wishes him good health and happiness. But so far we think director Punit Malhotra has done the best job of making Alexa wish him Good Morning with a birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan.
Wishing the living legend @iamsrk a very Happy Birthday. You’re an inspiration for me and a million others around the world. Happiness and good health always sir 🙏 #SarkaruVaariPaata #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/M9xxqUZ59Q
— Mahesh Babu (@MaheshB65931986) November 2, 2020
Kareena's sweetest wishes...
Happy birthday to the King of bollywood @iamsrk You are a living legend ❤️ #happybirthdaysrk
Kapil Sharma's love...
Happy birthday @iamsrk bhai 🤗 love u always 🎂❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/ryvfPZqWQw
— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 2, 2020
Riteish Deshmukh proves his love with a picture
This image says it all..... Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk - we love you loads. @geneliad #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Mx4nOOXvos
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 2, 2020
Rajkummar Rao's memories for him...
Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage wid u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It’s always such an honour. I love u a lot & will alwys pray for ur good health & happiness pic.twitter.com/U1V4BTNnXh
— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 2, 2020
Aayushmann pens a poem for him...
Dhanush's peace wishes...
Happy birthday @iamsrk bhai .. wishing you lots of love, peace and happiness.
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 2, 2020
Punit Malhotra's Alexa trial...
How cool is this! Even Alexa knows what day it is... 😃
Happy Birthday @iamsrk sir 😃 pic.twitter.com/wdFOu7aGfy
— Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) November 2, 2020
Vijay Verma doesn't need a picture with SRK to have him in his heart
I don’t have a picture with @iamsrk but he lives in my heart. Happy Birthday King 👑
— Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) November 2, 2020
The magic of Madhuri and SRK
Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic & loads of love ♥️ Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon. pic.twitter.com/mpWMnJq1Ol
— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 2, 2020
Fan memories
Happy Birthday @iamsrk ♥️So many precious memories of working with you in Fan that I hold very close to my heart . Hate that my character had to friendzone you though 😁. Wish you the best . Love 🌷 pic.twitter.com/N8pNbCvgHF
— Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) November 2, 2020
A billion wishes for SRK from Lara Dutta Bhupathi
Happy birthday dearest @iamsrk !! Your one in a couple of billion!! 🤗💕. Lots of love!! pic.twitter.com/r7zDn3fCX9
— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) November 2, 2020
Tiger's cutest wish
Happy birthday to the king of kings @iamsrk! Hope you have an amazing year sir with the best of health and happiness! Lots of love
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 2, 2020
Farah Khan wishes the antique of her life - Friendship with SRK
Happy birthday @iamsrk .. the most valuable Antiques are old friends 😘😜 ♥️
Shah Rukh Khan, we wish you all the love and happiness of the world. May nothing and no one can diminish your bright light.
