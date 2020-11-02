It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today. For his fans, it's a festival that they diligently follow and wait for all year. This year, however, the celebrations are subdued due to COVID-19 and Shah Rukh Khan has requested his fans to shower their love on him from far. But fans have figured out a virtual way make merry today in his honour and while they do that, Indian film industry netizens have sent him a lot of good wishes and love. Some of them are his biggest fans as well. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: An Ample Gaze at His Perennially Understated Style Fundamentals!

Ayushmann Khurrana, the wordsmith that he is like his idol SRK, wished him with a couplet where he talks about being like him but he knows there can never be anyone like him. We do agree! Rajkummar Rao, another SRK aficionado who was actually a part of the crowd once that gathers outside Mannat every year, wishes him good health and happiness. But so far we think director Punit Malhotra has done the best job of making Alexa wish him Good Morning with a birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out more here...

Wishing the living legend @iamsrk a very Happy Birthday. You’re an inspiration for me and a million others around the world. Happiness and good health always sir 🙏 #SarkaruVaariPaata #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/M9xxqUZ59Q — Mahesh Babu (@MaheshB65931986) November 2, 2020

Kareena's sweetest wishes...

Kapil Sharma's love...

Happy birthday ⁦@iamsrk⁩ bhai 🤗 love u always 🎂❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/ryvfPZqWQw — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 2, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh proves his love with a picture

Rajkummar Rao's memories for him...

Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage wid u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It’s always such an honour. I love u a lot & will alwys pray for ur good health & happiness pic.twitter.com/U1V4BTNnXh — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 2, 2020

Aayushmann pens a poem for him...

Dhanush's peace wishes...

Happy birthday @iamsrk bhai .. wishing you lots of love, peace and happiness. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 2, 2020

Punit Malhotra's Alexa trial...

How cool is this! Even Alexa knows what day it is... 😃 Happy Birthday @iamsrk sir 😃 pic.twitter.com/wdFOu7aGfy — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) November 2, 2020

Vijay Verma doesn't need a picture with SRK to have him in his heart

I don’t have a picture with @iamsrk but he lives in my heart. Happy Birthday King 👑 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) November 2, 2020

The magic of Madhuri and SRK

Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic & loads of love ♥️ Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon. pic.twitter.com/mpWMnJq1Ol — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 2, 2020

Fan memories

Happy Birthday @iamsrk ♥️So many precious memories of working with you in Fan that I hold very close to my heart . Hate that my character had to friendzone you though 😁. Wish you the best . Love 🌷 pic.twitter.com/N8pNbCvgHF — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) November 2, 2020

A billion wishes for SRK from Lara Dutta Bhupathi

Happy birthday dearest @iamsrk !! Your one in a couple of billion!! 🤗💕. Lots of love!! pic.twitter.com/r7zDn3fCX9 — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) November 2, 2020

Tiger's cutest wish

Happy birthday to the king of kings @iamsrk! Hope you have an amazing year sir with the best of health and happiness! Lots of love — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 2, 2020

Farah Khan wishes the antique of her life - Friendship with SRK

Shah Rukh Khan, we wish you all the love and happiness of the world. May nothing and no one can diminish your bright light.

