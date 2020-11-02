It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today. For his fans, it's a festival that they diligently follow and wait for all year. This year, however, the celebrations are subdued due to COVID-19 and Shah Rukh Khan has requested his fans to shower their love on him from far. But fans have figured out a virtual way make merry today in his honour and while they do that, Indian film industry netizens have sent him a lot of good wishes and love. Some of them are his biggest fans as well. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: An Ample Gaze at His Perennially Understated Style Fundamentals!

Ayushmann Khurrana, the wordsmith that he is like his idol SRK, wished him with a couplet where he talks about being like him but he knows there can never be anyone like him. We do agree! Rajkummar Rao, another SRK aficionado who was actually a part of the crowd once that gathers outside Mannat every year, wishes him good health and happiness. But so far we think director Punit Malhotra has done the best job of making Alexa wish him Good Morning with a birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out more here...

Kareena's sweetest wishes...

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy birthday to the King of bollywood @iamsrk You are a living legend ❤️ #happybirthdaysrk

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Kapil Sharma's love...

Riteish Deshmukh proves his love with a picture

Rajkummar Rao's memories for him...

Aayushmann pens a poem for him...

Image

Dhanush's peace wishes...

Punit Malhotra's Alexa trial...

Vijay Verma doesn't need a picture with SRK to have him in his heart

The magic of Madhuri and SRK

Fan memories

A billion wishes for SRK from Lara Dutta Bhupathi

Tiger's cutest wish

Farah Khan wishes the antique of her life - Friendship with SRK

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy birthday @iamsrk .. the most valuable Antiques are old friends 😘😜 ♥️

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

Shah Rukh Khan, we wish you all the love and happiness of the world. May nothing and no one can diminish your bright light.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).