Looks like 2021 will not be so dull after all, for there are quite a few weddings lined up already. A few hours back, we had reported about how songstress Ariana Grande had gotten engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez. And now, Bollywood actor Harman Baweja, who made himself known with films like Love Story 2050 and What's Your Rashee, got engaged to health and wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in Chandigarh on December 20, 2020. It's My Life: The Delayed Hindi Remake Of Bommarillu Starring Harman Baweja And Genelia D'Souza Will Finally Premiere On TV; Here's How The Cast Looks Now.

Harman's sister Rowena Baweja took to Instagram to share the good news and the photo of the couple. She welcomed Sasha into the family and also penned how she was excited for the celebrations to begin. Panipat: Akshay Kumar, Anshula Kapoor, Harman Baweja and Others Attend the Special Screening (View Pics).

Harman Baweja had dated quite the beauties when he was an active part of the industry. While he was dating Priyanka Chopra during his initial years in the industry, they parted ways and Harman began dating Bipasha Basu in 2014. However, they parted ways in 2015 post which the lady married her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover. Congratulations are in order for Harman and Sasha. Here's wishing them a happy married life!

