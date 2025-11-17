Leaving everyone pleasantly surprised, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan joined singer Himesh Reshammiya during his Mumbai concert. Kartik Aaryan Wins First Filmfare Best Actor for ‘Chandu Champion’, Dedicates Award to Team.

In the video uploaded by Kartik on his official Insta handle, Himesh was seen trolling himself. He asked the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, Regular Gau Yaa Naak Se? (Shall I sing with my nose or in my regular voice?".

Kartik Aaryan and Himesh Reshammiya’s Fun Moment 'Regular Gau Yaa Naak Se?'

Woke up to THIS…and we’re pumped to kick off #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri promotion season with #HimeshReshammiya’s blessings & his Ray-diant version of our title!😋 Releasing in cinemas this Christmas, 25th December. pic.twitter.com/1FBXN7guuM — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 17, 2025

HIMESH RESHAMMIYA ANNOUNCES TU MERI MAIN TERA MAIN TERA TU MERI WITH KARTIK AARYAN IN HIS OWN INIMITABLE STYLE!#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri on 25th December#KartikAaryan #AnanyaPanday#SameerVidwans #DharmaProductions #NamahPictures pic.twitter.com/CpcWCsZDZ9 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) November 17, 2025

After hearing this, a loud voice from the crowd was heard saying, "Naak see (Sing from your nose)".

After this, we could see Himesh crooning the title song of Kartik's movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in his iconic voice and style, while fans go wild watching the duo share the stage.

Himesh was also seen welcoming Kartik with a warm embrace as he entered.

Kartik shared the video on social media, along with the caption, "Legendary (sic)."

Kartik’s appearance at the concert kicked off the promotions for his forthcoming Christmas release.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, who helmed Kartik in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will see Ananya Panday as the female lead.

The project marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

The movie was initially slated to be released during the New Year on December 31, but was later shifted to a Christmas release on December 25.

The 'Freddy' actor recently shared a vibrant AI-powered motion poster of the film, announcing its new release date.

Backed by Dharma Productions, along with Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri has already managed to create a massive buzz among movie buffs. ‘Happy Birthday to the Most Selfless Actor’: Kartik Aaryan Wishes Co-Star Ananya Panday With a Hilarious Video (Watch).

With Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari on board the team as producers, the movie will also see Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, along with others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X/Dharma Productions). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2025 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).