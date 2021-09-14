Hindi Diwas is here. On September 14, 1949, Hindi was adopted as the official language in India by the then government. Since then, it became the oft-heard lingo used extensively in the northern region of India. The language heavily dominated Indian cinema along with several other lingos. Hindi films have contributed immensely to making their audience aware of the language. Many non-Hindi speakers will vouch for this that they have learned most of the words after watching movies. Thus, Hindi movies always have a huge hand in making the language highly common. Today, we will talk about a few scenes which can easily become a guide to anybody interested to learn the language or who isn't too well-versed in it. Hindi Diwas 2021 Date And Significance: Know All About The Day Dedicated to Celebrate Hindi Language

Chupke Chupke

Who would have thought English can be unscientific? Dharmendra explained it perfectly in this scene from this gem of a movie.

Gol Maal

Utpal Dutt and Amol Palekar's jugalbandi is perhaps the best depiction boss-subordinate relationship. The way Palekar speaks in Hindi deserves to be praised and lauded. Sooraj Barjatya to Team Up with Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa in His Next Film

Yaarana

The man who has an envious dexterity in both English and Hindi plays a person with a slightly different accent in Hindi in Yaarana. When he is taught the same, this is what happens. Check out the scene here...

Photo credit: YouTube

Bawarchi

This scene from Rajesh Khanna's movie is simply fantastic. Check it out

Namastey London

This scene from Namastey London had filled every Indian with great pride when the movie released. Akshay Kumar explains in detail why India isn't just the country of snake charmers.

Do let us know which one is your favourite scene.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).