Ah, behold, the season of colours! When the sky becomes a canvas painted with hues of joy, mischief, and love, you know it's Holi. It's that time of the year when faces are smeared with different colours, and the streets echo with laughter. But let's not forget the magic of Bollywood, where Holi isn't just a festival; it's a spectacle! From the flirtatious flicks of powdered paint to the heart-wrenching dramas unfolding amidst the chaos, Bollywood knows how to turn up the heat on this vibrant occasion. Holi serves as the perfect backdrop for Bollywood's larger-than-life narratives. So grab your pichkaris and get ready for a rollercoaster ride through the celluloid celebrations of Holi!

But wait, let's sprinkle a bit of nostalgia and cinematic magic onto this colourful canvas. Picture this: a group of friends dancing in the streets, their faces a kaleidoscope of joy as they chase each other with buckets of coloured water. From water balloon fights to the melodious strains of Holi songs, Bollywood has immortalised the essence of this festival like no other. So this Holi, why not add a dash of Bollywood drama to your celebrations? You might be starring amidst the swirl of colours and emotions in your blockbuster romance. Here are the top five Bollywood Holi movies you can watch.

Sholay

In Sholay, Holi is more than just a festival of colours; it's a backdrop for romance between Veeru and Basanti, highlighted by the iconic song "Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain." Yet, amidst the celebrations, it also sets the stage for a showdown between good (Jai-Veeru) and evil (Gabbar), blending love and conflict in vibrant emotions.

Where To Watch - Prime Video