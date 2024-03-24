Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Holi plays a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's coming-of-age drama. Amidst the festivities, Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) discovers a vibrant side to Naina (Deepika Padukone) beyond her studious persona, while Naina embraces spontaneity. The celebration celebrates genuine friendship and openness, underscored by the lively rhythm of "Balam Pichkari."
Where To Watch - Netflix
Mohabbatein
In the film, Raj Aryan Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) fearlessly guides his students to celebrate the day without fear. Amidst the colourful chaos, the youth embrace freedom, music, and romance, challenging the rigid norms of their world.
Where To Watch - Prime Video
Holi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film are inseparable. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela shows that this festival of colours is ideal for romance. Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika Padukone) exchange glances amidst vibrant colours. Accompanied by the timeless tune "Lahu Munh Lag Gaya," this scene will surely make you smile and dance along.
Where To Watch – Jio Cinema
Bollywood has masterfully woven the festival of Holi into its narratives, transcending it from a mere celebration of colours to a rich tapestry of human emotions. Through films like those by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others, Holi becomes a canvas for romance, desire, and myriad other feelings. It's not just about splashing colours; it's about the intertwining of hearts, the defiance of societal norms, and the celebration of life itself.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).