Neelam Kaur Gill, a British-Indian model, made history by becoming the first Punjabi to walk for Victoria's Secret in 2024. The 30-year-old dropped jaws as she made a stunning comeback on the runway at the 20205 edition of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Let us tell you that she was the only Indian at the fashion gala. During a recent interview, Neelam talked about her journey and also revealed that Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is her favourite actor. Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Behati Prinsloo, Barbara Palvin and More Turn Heads on Star-Studded Runway in New York (View Posts).

Neelam Gill on Her Experience at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025

Making her comeback at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year, Neelam Gill dropped jaws in a delicate pink bra and shimmering panties accentuated by a sheer skirt. Talking about her experience at the fashion gala, Neelam told TOI, "The experience working for Victoria's Secret is a feeling that I can't even put into words. It can only be described as a dream come true - not just for what I've achieved personally, but for what it represents for our culture and community. I'm so proud to shine as an Indian on the global stage."

Neelam Gill at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025

Neelam Gill on Representing India on a Global Stage

Neelam expressed pride in carrying the load of representing India on a global stage and said, "Representation is so important, especially in my industry, and I don't take that responsibility lightly. Even though I walked the show, I feel like this moment was bigger than me, a moment of joy for all Indians."

Neelam Gill Credits Her Mother for He Success

Neelam shared that her mom was the biggest contributor to her success and said, "My mum has been my biggest role model. She passed away two years ago, but she still inspires me daily. I wish she were here physically to support me and cheer me on in the crowd, because I know how much she would have loved it."

Neelam Gill Talks About Hrithik Roshan and Her Bollywood Plans

Sharing her plans on what lies ahead, Neelam said, "I believe in following your dreams, whatever that means! I grew up watching Bollywood movies - I actually love them more than Hollywood ones. It's always been a huge part of my life." When asked to name one Bollywood star whom she would like to walk the ramp with, the model said, "My inner child would definitely say Hrithik Roshan. He was my childhood crush growing up." Hrithik Roshan Enjoys a Fun Evening With the Talented Cast of ‘Storm’ (See Pics).

Who Is Neelam Gill?

Neelam Gill was born on April 27, 1995, to Sikh parents in England. She began her modelling journey at the age of 13 and later joined NEXT Model Management at 14. At the age of 18, Neelam became the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign at the London Fashion Week. Over the years, she has worked with several big names, including Kanye West, Rohit Bal and L'Oreal Paris. In 2023, she was rumoured to be dating Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio.

