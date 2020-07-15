Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram page and shared some scintillating pictures. As if the world was not getting warm enough due to humans already. Ok, find. The actress is not actually adding to global warming but it is always a good opportunity to peg environmentalism. Save the planet, people. Now, coming back to the story for which you have clicked on this article. The Barfi actress shared a bunch of pics on her Instagram, where she is chilling by the pool in a bikini on a hot day. She called it a throwback to when "pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun was no big deal."

We all miss going out, right? Well, introverts are having a gala time with the lockdown. Maybe, if we all wore masks regularly, the pandemic would be over sooner or later. And that will give the opportunity to go out. That will allow Ileana to chill by the pool and click fresh pictures. Do it for Ileana's new pics. Wear a mask.

It's not just us highly Impressed by the pics. Ileana's Main Tera Hero co-stars Varun Dhawan and Nargis Fakhri are drooling over her too. Nargis made a bunch of emoji to express how hot her colleague is. Varun said that pool time is the best.

Check Out Ileana's Post Here:

Check Out Varun And Nargis's Comments Here:

Varun And Nargis's Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, she will be next seen in the movie The Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Meant to release on the big screen, the movie will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar as theatres are still unoperated during the pandemic.

