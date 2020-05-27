Ileana D'Cruz Shares a Gorgeous Underwater Click But It's Her Funny Caption That We Can't Get Enough Of! (View Post)

Ileana D'Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz's quarantine posts have been keeping us entertained amid this lockdown. While we all have been missing the great outdoors, D'Cruz's beachy posts have been giving us vacation feels from home. The actress' throwback pictures sporting trendy beachwear have been too gorgeous to miss. Recently, the actress had posted a picture of her deep-sea diving experience and wrote about how she missed it. In yet another post, the actress has now shared another picture from her underwater experience and this time, she shared it with a hilarious caption. We have to say the click is so beautiful that it will give you the much-needed calm amid this crisis. Ileana D'Cruz is Missing Her Deep Sea Diving Days Amid Lockdown and We Bet Her Throwback Picture Will Make You Crave For the Blue Waters Too!

Ileana sharing a picture from her deep-sea diving experience wrote, "Me avoiding people". The picture shows her sporting a blue swimsuit. While the picture is surely amazing, we can't help but appreciate D'Cruz's sense of humour given her witty caption. The actress received a lot of love from her followers on Instagram for this post as they couldn't take their eyes off her. On World Earth Day 2020, Ileana D'Cruz Shares a Sultry Pic in a Bikini From Her Beach Vacation.

Check Out the Post Here:

From sea-diving to chilling on a hammock at the beach, we are loving Ileana's throwback posts amid lockdown. The actress has been proving that she's a water baby and misses no chances of hitting the beach. On the work front, she was last seen in the comedy-drama, Pagalpanti. While a sequel to her and Ajay Devgn starrer 2018 film Raid has been announced, it is yet to be announced if she will be a part of it.