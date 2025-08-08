With growing advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), there's a new debate where passionate filmmakers are calling out AI enhancements to cinema-related content, especially when it's altered enhancements rather than fully AI-generated content. Recently, Raanjhanaa, a Hindi film released over 12 years ago, found itself at the centre of a major creative controversy after the makers re-released the Tamil version of the film Ambikapathy with an altered ending using the help of AI. This sparked a major debate about whether AI should be utilised to control a film's narrative. Amid the discussions, filmmaker-actor Shakun Batra partnered with Google Gemini to make a series titled The Getaway Car, which has been entirely made using Gemini AI Tools and powered by the director's vision. ‘Ambikapathy’ Re-Release: AI-Altered Climax of ‘Raanjhanaa’ Tamil Version Leaks Online, Netizens Divided As Dhanush’s Kundan Comes Back to Life in Finale (Watch Video).

Shakun Batra Partners With Google Gemini for AI Series ’The Getaway Car

Amid the ongoing debate over AI’s role in filmmaking, director-actor Shakun Batra, known for helming films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Kapoor & Sons, and Gehraiyaan, has teamed up with Google to create The Getaway Car, a five-part series made using Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini. On Thursday (August 7), Batra shared a behind-the-scenes video revealing his vision for the project and how a simple idea in his mind evolved into a complete cinematic experience.

Batra said, "What started as me just drawing around with an ID on Gemini many weeks ago is now a full-blown shot. Gemini freed me to kind of try out some things that otherwise I would've never done." Sharing how he had never shot a car chase or an action sequence before, the filmmaker revealed that the project allowed him to work on something from his imagination that would otherwise not be possible if not for AI.

Shakun Batra X Google Gemini for AI Series ‘The Getaway Car’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Google India (@googleindia)

What Is ‘The Getaway Car’ About?

Shakun Batra unveiled the first clip of The Getaway Car on his social media today (August 8). It opens with a high-octane car chase, where the fugitive, likely the protagonist, is pursued by the cops in stunning, Hollywood-level visuals. Some parts of the chase also evoke the thrill of the iconic racing game NFS: Most Wanted. The video wraps up with “Mr Suspect” skillfully leaving the police far behind.

How Was ‘The Getaway Car’ Created?

Shakun Batra started with a simple sketch and, with the help of Google’s AI model, brought it to life. He worked on the project scene by scene using Flow, which allowed him to create high-quality footage using text and image prompts. The footage was then processed with Flow’s VEO 3 model, resulting in the final product. This model has 2 versions - Fast and Quality. ‘Stripped the Film of Its Very Soul’: Dhanush Voices Disappointment Over AI-Created Climax In Re-Release Version of His 2013 Drama ‘Raanjhanaa’.

Watch the First Episode of ‘The Gateway Car’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Google India (@googleindia)

On the work front, Shakun Batra is reportedly directing a new film bankrolled by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The movie is rumoured to have Wamiqa Gabbi as the lead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).