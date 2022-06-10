A Thursday actor Karanvir Sharma, who is playing a pivotal character in the upcoming Suniel Shetty-starrer web series Invisible Woman, has described the experience as "surreal" as the unit wrapped up the shoot. Talking about the last day of shooting, Karanvir said, "It's a wrap. But this wrap was quite a difficult one for me. I have enjoyed every single minute of the shoot. Suniel Shetty Reacts to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Rumours, Says ‘For Them to Decide, They’ve My Blessings’.

The experience was surreal to see myself alongside talented actors like Suniel sir, Esha Deol and Rahul Dev. I am really excited to see myself and showcase it in front of my fans and well-wishers who have been a huge support to me." Invisible Woman: Suniel Shetty Shares BTS Still From His Upcoming Web Show and His Raw Look Is Impressive! (View Pic).

The series Invisible Woman is directed by Rajesh M Selva and will soon be released on OTT.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).