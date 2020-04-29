Irrfan Khan Demise: Salman Khan Offers Condolences to Late Actor's Family (View Tweet)

Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Versatile and legendary actor Irrfan Khan passed away on the morning of April 29, 2020, at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted there with a case of colon disease and breathed his last with his wife and sons present by his side. The actor's last rites took place at the Versova kabaristan at 3 pm in the presence of family and friends, who laid the actor to rest. A Quiet Farewell: Irrfan Khan Laid To Rest in Versova Kabristan, Last Rites Performed By His Sons Ayan and Babil.

Along with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among other Bollywood stars who offered their condolences to the actor's family and remembered Irrfan fondly, was Salman Khan. The only difference being the actors never shared screen space professionally. Irrfan Khan No More: Shah Rukh Khan Shares A Beautiful Tweet Mourning The Demise of His Billu Co-Star.

Even though they never starred in a movie together, Salman paid his respects and condolences to the late actor and his family.

Check Out Salman's Tweet Below:

Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength. Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts.. pic.twitter.com/KFQ1RoC1H8 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 29, 2020

Though Salman and Irrfan did not star in a mo.vie together, they had once crossed paths at the Zee Cone Awards' red carpet in 2017.

Check Out The Video Below:

#SalmanKhan and #IrrfanKhan shared a frame at Zee Cine Awards' 2017 One of finest actor of our time has left the stage but his work will be remembered forever. You will remain in our heart forever.😭#IrrfanKhanRIP pic.twitter.com/Vf78u7j9xy — Aafrin (@Aafrin7866) April 29, 2020

Irrfan had first publicly revealed that he has been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 and subsequently left for London to undergo treatment. After beating the disease, the actor returned to Mumbai in September 2019 and also finished his film Angrezi Medium, which unfortunately turned out to be his last project. We offer our deepest condolences to Irrfan's family in such times and keep the late actor in our prayers.