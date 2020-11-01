Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter might be just a few films old, but in quite a short span, the boy has managed to create a mark on the silver screen. He made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds (2017) and impressed the audience. Later in 2018, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor and once again charmed one and all. The lad was last seen in A Suitable Boy as Maan Kapoor and proved his versatility as an actor. Till now, fans have seen him starring alongside Jahnvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tabu. And so on the occasion of Ishaan's birthday today, we want to ask his fans about which is the actress they want to see Khatter romancing next? Ishaan Khatter Birthday: A Look at the Dhadak Star’s Crisp and Millennial Touched Style File! (View Pics).

Considering that the birthday boy is a rare gem, we also have chosen actresses who are also terrific in the acting department. After analysing who will look fab with the young star, we decided upon five hotties from Bollywood. And now, as a fan of Khatter, it's your chance to vote and tells us which pairing would be a blockbuster at the box office. Read and vote! Pippa: Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli Join Ishaan Khatter in a War Drama Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon!

Ishaan Khatter and Alia Bhatt

First on our list is Ishaan and Alia! Both the stars have a reputation of being a director's actors and that may play a major role in casting the two in one frame. Also, look at the two, don't they look cute together?

Ishaan Khatter and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter and Deepika Padukone

Up next we have, DP with Ishaan and trust us a super emotional film in the making can consider this pairing as both of them are super at portraying every kind of sentiments on the silver screen in the smoothest way possible.

Ishaan Khatter and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter and Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has proved she is a great actress by tapping on challenging roles onscreen. And well, Ishaan is also an actor whose choice of films speaks the kind of cinema he loves. Imagine what would happen if these two explosives unite?

Ishaan Khatter and Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter and Shraddha Kapoor

If a light-hearted film is on cards, Ishaan and Shraddha Kapoor can be a perfect fit. We are sure that both the actors will make the cash register ringing at the box office. What say?

Ishaan Khatter and Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter and Priyanka Chopra

Last but definitely not the least, we have the desi girl in the house. Ishaan and Priyanka in an intense, as well as twisted love story, might be superb. And knowing both the stars acting capabilities, we don't have to say much!

Ishaan Khatter and Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Which Jodi Is Your Pick? Ishaan Khatter and Alia Bhatt Ishaan Khatter and Deepika Padukone Ishaan Khatter and Sara Ali Khan Ishaan Khatter and Shraddha Kapoor Ishaan Khatter and Priyanka Chopra

That's it, guys! According to us, these are the beauties from Bollywood who would match up well with Ishaan Khatter. However, you can only choose one out of the options given above. Hope you voted for your favourite jodi. Lastly, we wish Ishaan and a happy 25th. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).