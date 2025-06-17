Genelia Deshmukh is all set for the release of her upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, starring alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. The film is a sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, which featured Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan in lead roles. Ahead of its June 20 release, Genelia has opened up about working long hours and how she balances her personal and professional life. Her remarks follow the reports that Deepika Padukone has exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit after reportedly refusing to commit to an eight-hour shift, a decision that has sparked discussions on social media about work-life balance for new mothers and women. ‘Spirit’: Is Deepika Padukone out of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Due to ‘Unprofessional’ Demands? Here’s What We Know.

Genelia Deshmukh Says THIS About Eight-Hour Shifts

In an interview with Zoom, Genelia Deshmukh shared her thoughts on the ongoing industry debate around the eight-hour shift. The mother of two admitted that while the job may be tiring, it’s definitely manageable. She said, "It is tough, but it is not impossible. I do work for 10 hours a day and there are days when the director asks to extend it to 11 or 12 hours. I think its fair but we just need time to make those adjustments."

Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram Post

Genelia added, "When you have a day or two to overdo, its also an understanding and a process that needs to be done."Recently, Deepika Padukone quit Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit due to the work shift hours and other demands. Reports suggested that the actress demanded an eight-hour work shift along with a significant profit-sharing deal. However, the actress did not publicly comment on the matter. The actress was later replaced by Triptii Dimri in the film. ‘Housefull 5’ Actress Chitrangda Singh Backs Deepika Padukone’s Right To Demand 8-Hour Work Shifts Post Motherhood, Says It’s About Actor’s Understanding With Director.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’:

Coming back to Sitaare Zameen Par, the movie is a remake of the Spanish sports drama Campeones. The movie introducess several new faces in Bollywood and follows the story of a basketball coach who mentors a team of specially abled individuals.

