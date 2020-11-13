Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a special film for many reasons. Not only was it the last film that Yash Kapoor directed but it also gave the audience a very successful trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film revolved around the characters of Samar Anand (Shah Rukh Khan), Akira Rai (Anushka Sharma) and Meera Thapar (Katrina Kaif) and a twisted love triangle that made us all feel for these characters. Katrina Kaif Shares Unseen Photo with Jab Tak Hai Jaan Co-Star Anushka Sharma, Says ‘Just Felt Happy Seeing This Pic’

The film turns 8 years old today and even after so many years of its release, is very relevant to the concept of modern love. The characters left a mark on many of the viewers and today we will be talking about the many lessons that each character gave us.

Samar Anand (Shah Rukh Khan)

Samar Anand's character taught us that love is eternal and makes you do things that don't make sense, even when it comes to not fearing death. His character taught us that love can happen at any point with anyone and one should just embrace it wholeheartedly. His character was goofy, fun yet fierce and hurt. He character taught us that no matter how hurt you are inside, you got to carry on and look forward to things getting better one day. Mukesh and Nita Ambani Recreate Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan Love Scene on Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's Wedding Sangeet Function!

Akira Rai (Anushka Sharma)

Anushka Sharma has always essayed characters that are bubbly, carefree and we love that the most about her. Akira was just like that, only a lot more passionate than her other characters. Akira taught us that sometimes, it okay to let go of the love of your life for their own good and loving someone from afar is as precious as having them in our life. She taught us that with a little obsession and drive to achieve one's dream, one can achieve anything they want.

Meera Thapar (Katrina Kaif)

Katrina Kaif's character was the one who had a significant transformation through the film. From a shy, rich girl to a girl who dances with strangers to the girl who falls madly in love with Samar only to give this love up, Meera taught us to embrace life as it comes. She taught has no matter how stupid a thing might sound, everything makes sense when love is involved. Meera taught us to take risks and firm decisions whenever it is necessary.

We think even after the film turns 80, it will always have a special place in everybody's heart. A little credit of this also goes to Aditya Chopra who penned down the story very beautifully. We hope to see the trio once again on the big screen and create magic.

