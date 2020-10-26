Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared a sneak-peek from an upcoming fun project on her latest post on social media. On Sunday night, Jacqueline posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen in a police attire. In the image, the actress holds a coffee mug and flashes a grin. Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde In Rohit Shetty’s Family Entertainer Next

"How was everyone's Sunday?? Fun project coming up soon! #myhappyplace," she captioned the image, which currently has 969K likes. Jacqueline did not share any details about her "fun project" in the post. The actress recently celebrated 46 million followers on Instagram by sharing a few topless snapshots. Jacqueline Fernandez Is Back to Work, Actress Shares a Happy Pic With Crew Members From Sets

Jacqueline Fernandez's Lovely Smile!

Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in "Kick 2". She also has "Bhoot Police", which features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, followed by "Cirkus" alongside Ranveer Singh.

