Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez share a great camaraderie. The two have worked in various movies together and Jacqueline even featured in Salman Khan's latest music video of "Tere Bina". Jacqueline was even at Bhaijaan's Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown where she spent some quality time with Salman Khan and others. Just like their special bond, Jacqueline's birthday wish for Salman Khan's 55th birthday was extremely unique and cute. Salman Khan's Die Hard Fans Trend #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan On Twitter As They Celebrate Bollywood Superstar's 55th Birthday.

The Kick actress took to social media to post a cute picture of the star. The twist here was that she used the 'baby' filter for their faces which made them look like cute young children. Jacqueline added laughing emojis in her caption as she wished the superstar a happy birthday. Fans were awestruck seeing the pic and few even compared Salman to Justin Bieber and Jacqueline to Selena Gomez. The post garnered more than 1 million views in a few hours of its upload.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Salman celebrated his 55th birthday with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. On Saturday, Khan had appealed to his fans to not throng outside his house in suburban Bandra on the occasion of his birthday due to the pandemic and also informed he is not at home. Salim Khan, sister Alvira Agnihotri, actors Sunil Grover, Sooraj Pancholi, Zaheer Iqbal, Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, attended the intimate birthday gathering. Salman Khan Birthday Special: Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai -10 Biggest Hits Of The Bhai Of Bollywood In The Last Decade.

On the work front, the actor has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Antim- The Final Truth, in which he is said to be playing a Sikh cop. The film also starring his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. He will next be seen on the big screen in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudheva.

