Once upon a time, Bollywood was obsessed with Julia Roberts. A lot of her movies were made in Hindi, one of them even has as many as five remakes. You can imagine how important this Hollywood actress is for the Hindi film industry. But then if you think about it why won't they. She is simply fabulous! Be it her presence in Notting Hill as a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her or a hooker who is a Pretty Girl, Roberts has managed to play these interesting characters with so much conviction that we all loved her the most. Many would say it's a coincidence that so many remakes were there of her movies but we think, she is just that good! Entertainment News | Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts Heading to Netflix for ‘Leave the World Behind’

So today on her birthday, let us tell you who all dared to step into the shoes of this fantastic performer called Julia Roberts and how they fared.

Stepmom - We Are Family

Actress: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan did what Roberts did in the original, she was the model. Roberts was as excellent as an independent woman. Kareena couldn't match up to Roberts but she wasn't unlikeable.

My Best Friend's Wedding - Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

Actor: Uday Chopra

We wonder if Roberts ever realised that one of her most successful films was not only remade here but had Uday Chopra playing her character. Should we tell you how he fared or just let it be? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Sleeping With The Enemy - Agnisakshi, Daraar, Yaarana, Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche and Humari Adhuri Kahaani

Actresses: Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Deol and Vidya Balan.

Phew! It seems this particular movie of Roberts is the most favourite of all. There have been remakes after remakes on it and except for Daraar and Agnisakshi, none of it is worth talking about much. So people who played her role in these remakes are Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Deol and Vidya Balan.

Notting Hill - Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Actress: Katrina Kaif

How are they same? The scene where Akshay Kumar accidentally drops coffee on Katrina Kaif and she goes to his place to change...or the scene where she suddenly lands at her apartment and stays with him is straight out of her movies. The less we talk about Kaif's histrionics skills the better, more so because this was one of her initial few movies.

Pretty Woman - Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Actress: Preity Zinta

Pretty Woman has inspired many films but there is one which just blatantly lifted from it was Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. The scene where Salman rescues a helpless Preity Zinta at a classy upmarket clothing store is a scene straight from Pretty Woman. For the rest of the scenes, please watch Pretty Woman again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).